27.03.2024 11:00:04
VinFast signs partnership agreements with 15 dealers in Thailand
BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 March 2024 - At the Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS) 2024, VinFast Auto (Nasdaq: VFS) signed Letters of Intent (LOI) with 15 initial dealers in Thailand. This marks an important milestone of VinFast's distribution network expansion, enhancing the company's presence and affirming its position in the region's leading automotive market.
About VinFast
VinFast – a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with scalability that boasts up to 90 percent automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.
