|
15.03.2024 12:00:09
VinFast to participate in Bangkok International Motor Show 2024 and officially launch in Thailand
|
BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 March 2024 - VinFast Auto (Nasdaq: VFS) announces its participation in the 45th Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS 2024) and its official launch in Thailand. This strategic move in one of Southeast Asia's most vibrant electric vehicle markets advances VinFast's global expansion plan and affirms its commitment to green mobility.
About VinFast
VinFast – a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with scalability that boasts up to 90 percent automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.
