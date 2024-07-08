+++ Einfach investieren ? mit Kapitalschutz oder Teilschutz ? raiffeisenzertifikate.at ? in Zeichnung und handelbar +++-w-
VinFast to participate in Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2024


EQS Newswire / 08/07/2024 / 13:15 CET/CEST

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 July 2024 - VinFast Auto today announces its participation in the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2024, taking place from July 18 to 28. At Indonesia's largest international auto show, customers will have the chance to test drive VinFast's VF 5 and VF e34 models with right-hand drive configurations.

VinFast participates in GIIAS 2024 with a diverse range of products

VinFast will introduce its diverse range of modern electric vehicles at GIIAS 2024, including the VF 5, VF e34, VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9, spanning from A-SUV to E-SUV segments. Notably, the VF 5 and VF e34, which are the first two models launched in Indonesia, will be presented with right-hand drive configurations specifically tailored for the Indonesian market and available for public test drives.

VinFast's smart and modern urban electric SUVs, combined with flexible sales policies and a pioneering battery subscription program, offer Indonesian customers diverse choices to accelerate EV adoption and move toward a greener mobility future.

Visitors to the VinFast booth at GIIAS will experience the immersive "Living Unbound'' spirit through its modern design, featuring blue and silver as primary colors. The brand's signature V-shaped LED lighting system evokes a green mobility future, symbolizing VinFast's commitment to an electrification revolution in Indonesia and the region.

Mr. Temmy Wiradjaja, CEO of VinFast Indonesia, said: "GIIAS 2024 is an opportunity for VinFast to bring its products closer to Indonesian consumers, reaffirming our strong commitment to accompany Indonesians on the journey to a future of green transportation. We are confident in our ability to meet the diverse needs of customers and proud to introduce a modern, intelligent, and environmentally friendly EV ecosystem that contributes to a better and greener future for everyone."

GIIAS is the largest auto show in Indonesia and one of the largest in Southeast Asia, with the participation of hundreds of leading automotive brands worldwide.

VinFast's booth will be open to the public from July 18 to 28. During this time, visitors will also have the opportunity to test drive the VF e34 and VF 5 and their available smart features, as well as meet VinFast's new Brand Ambassador for the VF 5, the beloved South Korean actress, Kim You Jung, on July 21. This global collaboration highlights VF 5 seamless integration into the stylish city lifestyle, blending sleek design with eco-friendly efficiency.

Kim You Jung is the brand ambassador for VinFast VF 5 electric cars in Indonesia
Just five months after its official market launch, VinFast has begun sales of the VF 5 and VF e34 models, opened dealer stores and unveiled plans to build an electric car factory in Indonesia. These steps demonstrate VinFast's well-defined business strategy and unwavering determination to expand within the Indonesian market.Hashtag: #VinFast

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About VinFast

VinFast – a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with scalability that boasts up to 90 percent automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.id/en

News Source: VinFast

08/07/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
