27.02.2024 15:15:10
VinFast wins double awards at Indonesia International Motor Show 2024
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 February 2024 - At the 2024 Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS), VinFast was awarded two prestigious honors: "Favorite SEA Premier Launch" and "Best Booth Car". These awards, achieved during VinFast's inaugural brand launch in Indonesia, further solidify the company's strong reputation and growing presence within the regional market.
Mr. Daswar Marpaung, President Director of Dyandra Promosindo, IIMS 2024 Organizer, said: "We are pleased to award VinFast the 'Favorite SEA Premiere Launch' and 'Best Booth Car' awards at IIMS 2024. The official launch into the Indonesian market, featuring a full range of right-hand drive electric vehicles, reinforces the Vietnamese brand's unwavering commitment to sustainable transportation solutions".
Mr. Tran Quoc Huy, VinFast Indonesia CEO, said: "VinFast is proud to be one of the few brands to receive two awards at the same time in our first year at IIMS. This recognition serves as a testament to our commitment to accelerating our electrification journey, contributing to Indonesia's growing demand for sustainable, innovative mobility solutions and making EVs accessible for everyone."
Prior to IIMS 2024, VinFast had already garnered numerous accolades at prestigious international technology and automobile exhibitions, including the "Innovation Award Honoree" at CES 2024, "The Rising Star" award at the 2022 Paris Motor Show, and the "Corporate Sustainability Champions" - ORIGIN Innovation Awards 2022. This consistent recognition at industry events cements VinFast's strong position and solidifies its growing stature within the global automotive market.
About VinFast
VinFast – a member of Vingroup – envisions driving the advancement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90 percent automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.
