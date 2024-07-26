

Leveraging Vietnam's manufacturing ecosystem and backed by deep-pocketed Vingroup, the country's largest private conglomerate, VinFast is positioning itself as a global electric vehicle contender. HANOI, VIETNAM -



Vingroup, the powerhouse behind VinFast's electric vehicle ambitions

Mr. Vuong has described VinFast as a "devotion project," a testament to his personal conviction that the electric vehicle market is poised for explosive growth. This vision has propelled the company forward, even as it navigates a challenging global economic landscape marked by rising interest rates and uncertain consumer sentiment.



At Vingroup's annual shareholder meeting, Mr. Vuong reiterated his ironclad commitment to VinFast. "The electric vehicle market will continue to grow," he declared. "VinFast is Vingroup's mission, honor, and future." His words underscored the company's determination to become a global electric vehicle powerhouse.



As VinFast races to compete on the world stage, Mr. Vuong's deep pockets provide a crucial financial cushion.



VinFast's manufacturing complex in Hai Phong, Vietnam

Multi-industry Corporation from Vietnam, a New Manufacturing Powerhouse



Vietnam's rapid economic growth has propelled domestic conglomerates like Vingroup to the forefront of the nation's business landscape. As a behemoth contributing an estimated 1.6% of Vietnam's 2023 GDP, Vingroup has diversified its portfolio across technology-industry, trade & services, and social enterprise.



Real estate and electric vehicles have emerged as the twin engines driving Vingroup's financial performance. In 2023, these sectors combined to generate over $6.5 billion in revenue. This momentum carried into 2024, with the company reporting $853.7 million in consolidated net revenue during the first quarter.



Vinhomes, Vingroup's real estate subsidiary, stands as a dominant force in Vietnam's property market. Renowned for its scale, speed, and service, Vinhomes is at the vanguard of the country's real estate sector. With a vision to create world-class living environments, Vinhomes is redefining urban living by seamlessly blending residential spaces with nature, amenities, and community.



Meanwhile, manufacturing emerged as the key driver of this growth, with revenue reaching 238.2 million USD, a significant 3.4-fold increase compared to the same period in 2023. This highlights the growing strength of Vingroup's manufacturing sector.



In fact, Vietnam has emerged as a manufacturing powerhouse, attracting global companies seeking to diversify supply chains. Low labor costs, a skilled workforce, and open investment policies fuel this growth. However, Vietnam has long aspired to develop its own independent automotive industry, complete with a domestic supply chain.



Prior to VinFast's appearance, the Vietnamese auto sector relied heavily on imports, with limited local assembly and underdeveloped supporting industries.



VinFast has become a key player in fostering an independent and proactive Vietnamese auto supply chain. This, in turn, elevates the national brand on the world stage. Just seven years after unveiling its first models at the Paris Motor Show, Vingroup's chairman, the founder of VinFast, has been included in a prestigious list of the most influential figures in the global auto industry, the 2024 MotorTrend Power List.



Vingroup's Tech Ecosystem Propels VinFast's Electric Vehicle Push



Forging strategic partnerships and prioritizing consumer-centric technology features, VinFast aims to carve a niche in the competitive electric vehicle market. The company's product portfolio emphasizes innovative features that enhance the driving experience. This focus, coupled with the backing of its parent company, Vingroup, positions VinFast for potential success.



VinFast's parent company brings more than just financial muscle to the table. It also provides a comprehensive technological ecosystem that empowers VinFast to develop cutting-edge, smarter electric vehicles that surpass gasoline-powered rivals.



Vingroup's technology ecosystem serves as a robust platform, empowering not only VinFast but also its real estate, services, and healthcare divisions to leverage cutting-edge innovations.



VinBigData: Established on the bedrock of Vingroup Big Data Institute's data science and AI expertise, VinBigData delivers cutting-edge products like ViVi (smart voice assistant) and AI Camera.

Established on the bedrock of Vingroup Big Data Institute's data science and AI expertise, VinBigData delivers cutting-edge products like ViVi (smart voice assistant) and AI Camera. VinAI: A leader in smart mobility solutions, VinAI empowers automakers to elevate vehicle performance through advanced AI technologies. Their innovations are already integrated into VinFast models and those of European automakers. Notably, VinFast's collaboration with VinAI on VinFast MirrorSense, the world's first AI-driven automatic mirror adjustment technology, recently earned an Innovation Award at CES 2024.

A leader in smart mobility solutions, VinAI empowers automakers to elevate vehicle performance through advanced AI technologies. Their innovations are already integrated into VinFast models and those of European automakers. Notably, VinFast's collaboration with VinAI on VinFast MirrorSense, the world's first AI-driven automatic mirror adjustment technology, recently earned an Innovation Award at CES 2024. VinES: With a focus on research, development, and production of batteries, VinES plays a crucial role in solidifying VinFast's self-sufficiency in battery technology. Last year's merger between VinES and VinFast further strengthens VinFast's position in the competitive EV market.

With a focus on research, development, and production of batteries, VinES plays a crucial role in solidifying VinFast's self-sufficiency in battery technology. Last year's merger between VinES and VinFast further strengthens VinFast's position in the competitive EV market. VinCSS: Cybersecurity takes center stage with VinCSS, which provides passwordless authentication solutions and IT security services.

Cybersecurity takes center stage with VinCSS, which provides passwordless authentication solutions and IT security services. VinHMS: Optimizing business operations is VinHMS's forte. This software company delivers high-quality tech products specifically designed to streamline enterprise activities.

Optimizing business operations is VinHMS's forte. This software company delivers high-quality tech products specifically designed to streamline enterprise activities. VinBrain: Revolutionizing healthcare with AI, VinBrain leverages cutting-edge technology to create tailored solutions for the medical sector. Recently, Vingroup has earned the prestigious AIBP 2023 ASEAN Tech for ESG Award, solidifying its position as a leader in sustainable development across Southeast Asia. As a regional multi-industry conglomerate, Vingroup is driving a greener future through digital initiatives focused on ESG principles.



Leveraging cutting-edge technologies like AI, IoT, robotics, immersive tech, and blockchain, Vingroup addresses sustainability challenges across its diverse portfolio covering the technology industry, trade & services, and social enterprise.



VinFast serves as the final piece of Vingroup's ambitious puzzle, driven by a vision to elevate the lives of everyone with smarter technologies.



Vingroup's chairman emphasizes social responsibility as a key motivator for investing in VinFast. He aspires to establish VinFast as a prestigious Vietnamese brand on the global stage. Mr. Vuong acknowledges the long-term commitment required and pledges to dedicate significant resources from both Vingroup and himself to ensure VinFast's success.



