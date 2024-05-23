Vir Biotechnology to Host 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today reminds stockholders that it will hold its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. PT. The Annual Meeting will be held in virtual format only via live audio webcast.

Vir Biotechnology’s stockholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2024, the record date for the Annual Meeting, can attend and vote at the Annual Meeting by accessing the meeting center at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/VIR2024 and entering the control number on the proxy card or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials previously received. Instructions on how to connect to the Annual Meeting and participate via the Internet are also posted at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/VIR2024. Online access to the Annual Meeting will begin at 8:45 a.m. PT on May 29, 2024. Stockholders should allow ample time for the check-in procedures.

Whether or not stockholders plan to virtually attend the Annual Meeting, Vir Biotechnology urges them to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

About Vir Biotechnology, Inc.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is an immunology company focused on powering the immune system to transform lives by treating and preventing infectious diseases and other serious conditions, including viral-associated diseases. Vir has assembled two technology platforms that are designed to modulate the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta and hepatitis B viruses and human immunodeficiency virus. Vir has several preclinical candidates in its pipeline, including those targeting influenza A and B, COVID-19, RSV/MPV and HPV. Vir routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240523355863/en/