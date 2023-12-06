Vir Biotechnology to Present at J.P. Morgan 2024 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced that Marianne De Backer, M.Sc., Ph.D., MBA, Vir’s Chief Executive Officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan 2024 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 10, at 3:45 p.m. PT / 6:45 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio and will be archived there for 30 days.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is an immunology company focused on combining cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent infectious diseases and other serious conditions. Vir has assembled two technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta and hepatitis B viruses and human immunodeficiency virus. Vir has several preclinical candidates in its pipeline, including those targeting influenza A and B, COVID-19, RSV/MPV and HPV. Vir routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.

