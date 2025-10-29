Virtu Financial Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $77.63 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $59.95 million, or $0.64 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Virtu Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $166.53 million or $1.05 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.7% to $824.79 million from $706.84 million last year.

Virtu Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $77.63 Mln. vs. $59.95 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.86 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue: $824.79 Mln vs. $706.84 Mln last year.