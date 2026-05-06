Strategy Aktie
WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083
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06.05.2026 06:00:31
Vodafone’s slow-burn strategy is starting to pay off
The share price has picked up and its valuation as a multiple of forecast earnings has risen to the top of European telcosWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Financial Times Companies
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