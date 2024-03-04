|
VTEX and ChannelEngine Forge Powerful Alliance to Revolutionize the Ecommerce Landscape
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 March 2024 - VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the global enterprise digital commerce platform, announced today its partnership with ChannelEngine, a leading global marketplace integration platform. This alliance allows VTEX merchants to sell to more than 700 marketplaces globally, scaling their existing revenue opportunities while also enabling them to enter new international markets seamlessly.
VTEX
VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the enterprise digital commerce platform where forward-thinking CEOs and CIOs smarten up their investments. Our composable and complete platform helps brands and retailers modernize their stack and reduce maintenance costs by rapidly migrating from legacy systems, connecting their entire value chain, and making inventory and fulfillment their strength.
ChannelEngine
ChannelEngine platform empowers retailers and brands to maximize the potential of the global ecommerce landscape by providing access to a diverse range of channels and optimizing daily sales operations. Currently, ChannelEngine boasts the most extensive selection of interconnected marketplaces and a robust ecosystem of partners. Our platform functions as a central hub for brands and retailers, facilitating the seamless sale of an extensive portfolio of over 11 million products across more than 700 sales channels globally.
