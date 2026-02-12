Wall Street Aims To Bounce Back

(RTTNews) - Investors might be reacting to the weekly jobless claims and existing home sales on Thursday. Early trends from the U.S. Futures suggest that Wall Street open higher.

In the Asian trading session, precious metals dipped, gold fell half a percent to trade below $5,060 an ounce. Oil prices were slightly higher.

Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading higher.

As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 147.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 25.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 94.00 points.

The U.S. major averages Tuesday closed modestly lower.

The Dow slipped 66.74 points or 0.1 percent to 50,1212.40, the Nasdaq dipped 36.01 points or 0.2 percent to 23,066.47 and the S&P 500 edged down 0.34 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 6,941.47.

On the economic front, the Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 215K, while it was up 231K in the prior week.

The Existing Home Sales for January will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 4.200 million, while it was up 4.35 million in December.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was down 360 bcf.

Twenty-year Treasury bond announcement will be held at 11.00 am ET.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be issued at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the Level was aat $6.606 trillion.

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan will give remarks before a Global Perspectives event hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas at 7.00 pm ET.

Fed Governor Stephen Miran will participate in conversation before a Global Perspectives event hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas at 7.05 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally higher at 4,134.02. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.86 percent to 27,032.54.

Japanese markets ended little changed. The Nikkei average finished marginally lower at 57,639.84. The broader Topix index settled 0.70 percent higher at 3,882.16.

Australian markets eked out modest gains.