Wall Street Might Open In Negative Territory

(RTTNews) - Economic announcements will be relatively quiet this week. Consumer confidence and producer prices get attention. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower on Monday.

As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 246.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 31.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 157.25 points.

The U.S. major averages all closed Friday in positive territory. The Nasdaq advanced 203.34 points or 0.9 percent to 22,886.07, the S&P 500 climbed 47.62 points or 0.7 percent to 6,909.51 and the Dow rose 230.81 points or 0.5 percent to 49,625.97.

On the Economic front, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index will be released at 8.30 am ET.

The delayed Factory Orders for December will be issued at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the Orders were up 2.7 percent.

The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for February will be issued at 10.30 am ET. In the prior month the general activity index was down 1.2 and the production index was up 11.2.

The six-month and 3-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stock markets remained broadly positive on Monday. China and Japan markets remained closed for a national holiday. The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange jumped 669 points or 2.5 percent from the previous close to finish trading at 27,081.91.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 9,026.00, dropping 55 points or 0.61 percent.