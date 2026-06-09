Wall Street Might Open Moderately Up

(RTTNews) - President Donald Trump has reiterated that the US could be sealing a deal with Iran in a few days time.

The dollar weakened slightly and oil prices were sharply lower after Israel and Iran halted attacks.

Brent crude futures reached $92.33 a barrel, after having hit as high as $98 a barrel. Spot gold was little changed at $4,329.44 an ounce. U.S. gold futures were easing 0.3 percent at $4,352.51 an ounce.

Initial trends from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.

As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were up 88.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 29.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 235.50 points.

The U.S. major averages finished mostly up. The tech-heavy Nasdaq ended the day up 220.23 points or 0.9 percent at 25,929.66. The S&P 500 also rose 21.99 points or 0.3 percent to 7,405.73. The Dow slipped 80.77 points or 0.2 percent to 50,786.01.

On the economic front, the International Trade in Goods and Services for April will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $55.8 billion, while the deficit was $60.3 billion in March.

The Existing Home Sales for May will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 4.08 million, while it was up 4.1 million last year.

Three-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Consumer Price Index or CPI is expected at 8.30 am ET on Wednesday. The Jobless Claims is scheduled at 8.30 am ET.

Asian stocks gained on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index climbed 1.28 percent to 4,010.03. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.37 percent to 24,565.90.

Japanese markets ended sharply up. The Nikkei average jumped 2.17 percent to 65,416.63 while the broader Topix index settled 1.14 percent higher at 3,896.11.

Australian markets ended slightly lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.24 percent to 8,604.20. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.35 percent lower at 8,824.80.