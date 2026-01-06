Wall Street Poised To Open Broadly Down

(RTTNews) - Tuesday's trading might be influenced by the latest geopolitical developments. Early trends from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly lower.

In the Asian trading session, the dollar index retreated. Gold hovered above $4,460 an ounce. Oil prices eased.

As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 67.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 0.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 39.50 points.

The U.S. major averages finished Monday firmly positive. The Dow jumped 594.79 points or 1.2 percent to 48,977.18, the Nasdaq advanced 160.19 points or 0.7 percent to 23,395.82 and the S&P 500 climbed 43.58 points or 0.6 percent to 6,902.05.

On the corporate sector, the PMI Composite Final for December will be issued at9.45 am ET. The consensus is 53.0, while the flash index was 53.0.

The 4-month Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.

Six-week Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks extended gain on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index jumped 1.50 percent to 4,083.67.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged 1.38 percent to 26,710.45.

Japanese markets rallied to reach another record. The Nikkei average climbed 1.32 percent to 52,518.08, led by oil-related stocks and precision tools maker Disco Corp., which soared 6.1 percent. The broader Topix index closed 1.75 percent higher at 3,538.44.

Australian stocks ended lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.52 percent to 8,682.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index slipped 0.42 percent to 8,996.90.