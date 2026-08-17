Wall Street Poised To Open Broadly Up

(RTTNews) - President Donald Trump said that the US will reduce military exercise with South Korea with a positive signal to North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. Investors are keen on this announcement. At the same time solutions are still pending at the Middle East conflict.

Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly higher on Monday, with Down jones to open lower.

Oil prices remained higher. Brent crude futures were up 0.8 percent at $89.22 a barrel. WTI crude futures rose 0.4 percent

Gold prices edged higher. Spot gold rose half a percent to $4,397.82 an ounce

As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were down 102.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 10.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 165.25 points.

The U.S. major averages all finished Friday in negative territory. The Dow dipped 107.58 points or 0.2 percent to 53,732.41, the Nasdaq fell 73.86 points or 0.3 percent to 26,729.16 and the S&P 500 slipped 13.23 points or 0.2 percent to 7,785.76.

On the economic front, the Empire State Manufacturing Index for August will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 10.0, while it was up 15.6 in the prior month.

The Housing Market Index for August is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 33, while it was up 34 in the prior month.

The Treasury International Capital for June will be released at 4.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the net long-term securities transactions were up $232.7 billion.

Six-month and 3-month Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index rallied 1.41 percent to 3,982.65.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged 1.34 percent to 25,453.23.

Japanese markets advanced. The Nikkei average surged 0.74 percent to 69,220.25 while the broader Topix index settled 0.31 percent lower at 4,184.11.

South Korean markets were closed for the Liberation Day holiday.

Australian markets ended lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.46 percent to 9,073.20. The broader All Ordinaries index ended 0.37 percent lower at 9,279.