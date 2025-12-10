Wall Street Poised To Open Lower FOMC Meeting

(RTTNews) - Investors expect a rate cut at the final meeting of the Fed to discuss economic growth, inflation as well as interest rates for next years. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks will be closely watched on Wednesday.

In the Asian trading session, the dollar was a tad lower, while gold was little changed. Oil edged up slightly.

Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading broadly down.

As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were down 45.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 8.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were falling 70.00 points.

The U.S. major averages finished lower on Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq inched up 30.58 points or 0.1 percent to 23,576,49, the S&P 500 edged down 6.00 points or 0.1 percent to 6,840.51 and the Dow fell 179.03 points or 0.4 percent to 47,560.29.

On the economic front, the Employment Cost Index for the third quarter will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a growth of 0.9 percent, while it was up 0.9 percent in the prior quarter.

The Wholesale Inventories (Preliminary) for October 2025 is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the inventories were at 0.0%.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories were up 0.6 million barrels, while gasoline inventories were up 4.5 million barrels.

The 4-month Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

The Federal Open Market Committee or FOMC meeting announcement will be published at 2.00 pm ET. The consensus is for a 25 bp rate cut, while it was down 25 bp in the prior period.

The Treasury Statement for November will be issued at 2.00 pm ET. The consensus is fr a deficit of $212.7 billion, while the deficit was $284.35 billion in October.

The Fed Chair Press Conference is scheduled at 2.30 pm ET.

Asian stocks declined on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.23 percent to 3,900.50.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished 0.42 percent higher at 25,540.78.

Japanese markets ended on a flat note. The Nikkei average slipped 0.10 percent to 50,602.80 while the broader Topix index settled 0.12 percent higher at 3,389.02.

Australian markets ended marginally lower.