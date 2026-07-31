Wall Street Set To Open Positive

(RTTNews) - President Donald Trump said that a complete disarmament was reached with Hamaz in Gaza and Hamas official also confirmed that to media. However, Israel has not responded to the Gaza ceasefire plan.

In the Asian trading hours oil prices were a tad lower. Brent crude futures fell slightly at $86.85 a barrel. WTI crude futures slipped 0.3 percent.

Gold prices were sharply lower on Friday. Spot gold fell 1.2 percent to $4,054.86 an ounce.

Early trends from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher.

As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were up 250.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 24.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 299.25 points.

The U.S. major averages finished positive on Thursday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq spiked 679.24 points or 2.8 percent to 25,122.18. The S&P 500 also shot up 121.48 points or 1.7 percent to 7,437.63 and the Dow jumped 613.92 points or 1.2 percent to 52,508.06.

On the economic front, the Employment Cost Index for the second quarter will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.8 percent, while it was up 0.9 percent in the prior quarter.

Chicago PMI for July will be released at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is 55.0, while it was up 56.7 in the prior month.

The Consumer Sentiment for July will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 54.2, while it was up 54.4 in the prior month.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week is scheduled at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 791, while the U.S. rig count was 587.

The Agriculture Department's Farm Prices for June will be revealed at 3.00 pm ET. In the prior month the Prices were up 4.1 percent.

Asian stocks advanced on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.72 percent to 3,832.26. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished marginally higher at 25,884.43.

Japanese markets rallied. The Nikkei climbed 4.03 percent to 64,362.02. The broader Topix index closed 1.29 percent higher at 4,003.30.

Australian markets eked out marginal gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 inched up 0.10 percent to 8,976.80. The broader All Ordinaries index closed up 0.16 percent at 9,137.