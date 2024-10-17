|
17.10.2024 16:01:56
Walmart Offers Thanksgiving Meal For Below $7/Person Through Dec. 25
(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. officially launched its holiday meal, offering customers a Thanksgiving meal for less than $7 per person. The offer, which comes earlier than last year, and at an even lower price, is available from October 14 through December 25.
Walmart said its inflation-free Thanksgiving meal would benefit customers, who want to begin saving earlier and throughout the holiday season, without compromising quality.
Customers also will get the opportunity to gift a meal directly to loved ones anywhere in the country. New this year, they can even donate an entire meal to their local Salvation Army unit.
The meal is now available at participating Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs, and online with at Walmart.com/thanksgiving.
The affordable Thanksgiving meal comes with all its customers' holiday favorites, from turkey and trimmings to desserts. This year's meal features 29 items and serves eight people for less than $7 per person.
It includes Whole Frozen Turkey, Great Value branded Sweet Hawaiian Rolls, Golden Sweet Whole Kernel Corn, Canned Green Beans, Brown Gravy Mix, Frozen Whipped Topping, as well as Ocean Spray Jellied Cranberry Sauce, French's Crispy Fried Onions, and Campbell's Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup, among others.
John Laney, executive vice president, food, Walmart U.S., said, "Some of the holiday's most special moments take place around the dinner table. At Walmart, we are committed to offering customers even deeper savings on top of our Every Day Low Prices for all their mealtime needs. And with more opportunities to gift a meal and give back to those in need, we're helping customers spread holiday cheer to their loved ones and their local communities."
