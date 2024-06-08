|
08.06.2024 17:13:00
Want $1,000 in Dividend Income? Here's How Much You'd Have to Invest in British American Tobacco Stock
Looking for dividend income? Check out British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI). At its current price and payout, the stock's dividend yields an impressive 9.5%. How much would you need to invest to produce a passive income stream of $1,000 a year?By revenue, British American Tobacco is one of the largest cigarette companies in the world. Around half of its sales are from the United States, with the rest split between Europe, Asia, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. While the use of combustible tobacco is on the decline in several mature markets, including the United States, total tobacco use is still on the rise globally. That's especially true when you factor in smokeless products such as vapes and nicotine pouches -- which the company also sells. Over the next four years, tobacco use is expected to grow by around 2.5% annually, according to a report by Statista. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
