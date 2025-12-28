:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
28.12.2025 11:07:00
Want to Be a Better Investor in 2026? Here's the 1 Simple Thing That You Can Do Today That Almost Nobody Is Talking About.
Before I explain what investors can do better in 2026, I need to point out where things go wrong in the first place.If you want to make money in the stock market, you have to be willing to do two important things. First, you need to take a long-term view -- a three-to-five-year holding period is a good starting point. Second, you must commit to holding your stocks through the market's ups and downs.For investors unwilling to do those two things, research shows that they're almost doomed to fail right from the start.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
