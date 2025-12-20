Seek LtdShs Aktie
WKN: A0EAC4 / ISIN: AU000000SEK6
|
20.12.2025 10:10:00
Warren Buffett is Days Away From Retirement. 3 Ways to Seek Inspiration From the Billionaire in 2026.
Warren Buffett has spent almost 60 years delivering market-beating returns to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders -- and inspiring other investors around the world. But all good things must come to an end, and during the holding company's annual meeting in May, the billionaire announced he would retire as chief executive officer at the end of this year.Though investors surely will miss Buffett and his wisdom-filled shareholder letters, I have some good news for you. First of all, Buffett is handing the reins over to Greg Abel, currently the vice-chairman of non-insurance operations at Berkshire. Buffett hand-picked Abel for the job and has expressed strong confidence in this successor, so there's reason for the rest of us to be excited about this new chapter, too.And second, we also aren't truly bidding adieu to Buffett as he will remain chairman of Berkshire. In fact, with Buffett days away from retirement, let's consider three ways to continue seeking inspiration from the billionaire -- in 2026 and beyond.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
