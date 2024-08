Warren Buffett Just Sold $90 Billion of Apple Stock. Could This Be the Biggest Investing Mistake He's Ever Made?

It was the stock sale heard 'round the world.In the second quarter of 2024, Warren Buffett sold roughly $90 billion of Berkshire Hathaway's Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares. This comes on the heels of Berkshire also selling blocks of its Apple stock in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024. What was Buffett thinking? And could selling so much Apple stock be the biggest investing mistake he's ever made?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool