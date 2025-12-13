Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
|
13.12.2025 11:30:00
Warren Buffett's Biggest Artificial Intelligence Bets in 2026: 23% of Berkshire Hathaway's $311 Billion Stock Portfolio Is in These 2 AI Stocks
The leader of Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett, was a tech stock holdout for decades. Nothing lasts forever, though, and largely thanks to his lieutenants Ted Wechsler and Todd Combs, Berkshire is now a major institutional investor in such equities. As such, it's also indirectly at the front of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. In fact, nearly one-quarter of Berkshire's equity portfolio market cap is invested in two companies actively utilizing the technology -- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Google's parent company, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), in the form of its Class A shares. Let's explore how AI is affecting their businesses. For a huge tech company with considerable resources, Apple hasn't effectively leveraged those advantages to establish any kind of AI leadership. Some might have thought the company would be a pacesetter when it announced Apple Intelligence, its suite of AI-enhanced features, with its usual fanfare in mid-2024. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!