Laboratory Aktie

Laboratory für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 895308 / ISIN: US50540R4092

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23.10.2026 14:56:34

Waters, Labcorp Partner To Expand Access To HPV Screening Test

(RTTNews) - Life sciences and diagnostics company Waters Corp. (WAT) announced on Friday that it has partnered with laboratory services provider LabCorp Holdings Inc. (LH) to expand access to the FDA-approved BD Onclarity HPV Assay through Labcorp's laboratory network beginning in late 2026.

The companies said Labcorp intends to become the first commercial laboratory to offer the test across clinician-collected and self-collected screening options in clinics, patient service centers and at-home settings.

Waters and Labcorp said the BD Onclarity HPV Assay is the only FDA-approved HPV test that supports all American Society for Colposcopy and Cervical Pathology or ASCCP Enduring Risk-Based Management Guidelines and provides extended HPV genotyping.

Labcorp said the test would support its clinician programs, health-plan initiatives and Labcorp OnDemand consumer channel.

The companies said they expect to offer the test by the end of 2026.

Waters shares were flat at $455.59 after the bell, after ending the regular session down 0.41%.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

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Waters Corp. 405,00 -0,20% Waters Corp.

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