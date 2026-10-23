Laboratory Aktie
WKN: 895308 / ISIN: US50540R4092
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23.10.2026 14:56:34
Waters, Labcorp Partner To Expand Access To HPV Screening Test
(RTTNews) - Life sciences and diagnostics company Waters Corp. (WAT) announced on Friday that it has partnered with laboratory services provider LabCorp Holdings Inc. (LH) to expand access to the FDA-approved BD Onclarity HPV Assay through Labcorp's laboratory network beginning in late 2026.
The companies said Labcorp intends to become the first commercial laboratory to offer the test across clinician-collected and self-collected screening options in clinics, patient service centers and at-home settings.
Waters and Labcorp said the BD Onclarity HPV Assay is the only FDA-approved HPV test that supports all American Society for Colposcopy and Cervical Pathology or ASCCP Enduring Risk-Based Management Guidelines and provides extended HPV genotyping.
Labcorp said the test would support its clinician programs, health-plan initiatives and Labcorp OnDemand consumer channel.
The companies said they expect to offer the test by the end of 2026.
Waters shares were flat at $455.59 after the bell, after ending the regular session down 0.41%.
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