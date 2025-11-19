Wayfai a Aktie
Wayfair To Kick Off Black Friday And Holiday Savings Events From November 20
(RTTNews) - Wayfair Inc. (W), Wednesday announced the launch of Black Friday and holiday savings events with discounts reaching upto 80 percent and 24 hour deals, starting November 20.
During these events, shoppers can expect standout prices across thousands of big ticket items including sofas, dining room tables, beds and area rugs.
Through December 1, the sale will be available on Wayfair and across its family of brands, including AllModern, Joss & Main, and Birch Lane.
Additionally, Wayfair Professional members will have exclusive access to Pro-only deals on thousands of products.
In the pre-market hours, Wayfair's stock is trading at $96.68, up 0.91 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
