The Wendy's Aktie
WKN DE: A1JB8H / ISIN: US95058W1009
|
08.05.2026 13:18:32
Wendy's Reaffirms FY26 Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Friday, Wendy's Co. (WEN) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and global systemwide sales growth guidance for the full-year 2026.
For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $0.56 to $0.60 per share on global systemwide sales of approximately flat.
The Company also announced the declaration of its regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share, payable on June 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of June 1, 2026.
In Thursday's pre-market trading, WEN is trading on the Nasdaq at $7.40, up $0.45 or 6.47 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu The Wendy's Co
|
07.05.26
|Ausblick: The Wendys stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: The Wendys zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
12.02.26
|Ausblick: The Wendys zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
29.01.26