04.06.2024 13:16:22
WestRock Inks Virtual Power Purchase Agreement With ENGIE North America
(RTTNews) - Paper and packaging solutions provider WestRock Co. (WRK) announced Tuesday it entered into virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) with ENGIE North America (ENGIE), a subsidiary of ENGIE S.A. and global leader in the net zero energy transition.
WestRock is making progress toward its science-based greenhouse gas targets by supporting the first of two Texas-based solar projects.
Bernard Creek Solar, LLC, the first of two solar projects that are part of the VPPAs between WestRock and ENGIE, is now live and operating in Wharton County southwest of Houston.
Under the VPPA, WestRock contracted 207 MW from the project. The 230 MW Bernard Creek solar project is on track to produce approximately 500,000 MWh annually, generating over $45 million in revenue for the county and creating more than 250 jobs during construction.
The WestRock VPPA for the Bernard Creek project, combined with a similar project located in Bell County, will add a total of 282 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy to the Texas energy grid.
