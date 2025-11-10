GXO Logistics Aktie
WKN DE: A3CU51 / ISIN: US36262G1013
|
10.11.2025 19:39:00
What a New CEO Means for GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) was spun off from XPO more than four years ago as a pure-play contract logistics operator.Its promise to investors was clear. The company would leverage its large footprint in North America and Europe, with nearly 1,000 high-tech warehouses, and a singular focus on contract logistics to make acquisitions, invest in new technology, and deliver organic growth to generate strong returns for investors.While the company has succeeded on several of those accounts, including delivering steady growth on the top and bottom lines and making a number of significant acquisitions, the stock has struggled to break out in recent years due to macroeconomic headwinds and possibly inflated expectations when the company went public during the pandemic boom.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
