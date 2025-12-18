Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
18.12.2025 05:00:00
What Are 3 of the Best AI Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years?
While artificial intelligence (AI) is solidifying its mark in the world, it would be naive not to expect that some of today's AI-focused companies won't stand the test of time. In some cases, these companies may be too niche to remain independent and will ultimately become acquisition targets. Others simply won't survive.When I think about AI stocks I want to hold for the next decade, I look for companies that are key players in different phases of the AI pipeline. The following three companies fit that description and appear to be good long-term investments.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!