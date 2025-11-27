Lockheed Martin Aktie
WKN: 894648 / ISIN: US5398301094
|
27.11.2025 11:25:00
What Every Lockheed Martin Investor Should Know Before Buying
The bull-and-bear debate over Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and defense stocks in general rages on and is unlikely to be resolved in the near term. While the bulls emphasize the conducive environment for defense stocks, the bears are asking serious questions about the long-term margin profile of these businesses. It's a fascinating debate that every investor should consider before investing.Many investors love defense stocks for their "defensive" profile. Their customers, governments, and defense departments are about as reliable as you can find. Moreover, there's even an element of countercyclicality in their end markets, as governments sometimes boost defense spending during economic slowdowns.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
