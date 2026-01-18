Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
19.01.2026 00:15:00
What Is the Best Quantum Computing Stock to Own for the Next 5 Years?
Investors looking for the next revolutionary technology have turned their attention to quantum computing in recent times. Quantum computing works differently from classical computing as it relies on the rules of quantum mechanics. Instead of using bits to process information, quantum computers use qubits. They have the ability to scale exponentially and solve problems that are out of reach for today's classical machines.Of course, building and operating a quantum computer isn't easy, and researchers face many challenges today, such as the fragility of qubits and the common appearance of errors. But both pure-play quantum companies and tech giants are making progress and generating impressive results. And once quantum computing reaches the stage of being generally useful, some of these players may deliver explosive growth.With this in mind, let's check out the best quantum computing stock to own for the next five years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
