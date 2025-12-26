Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
26.12.2025 07:00:00
What Is the Smartest Quantum Computing Stock to Buy in 2026?
One of the hottest pockets of the artificial intelligence (AI) realm in 2025 was quantum computing. Shares of pure-play quantum developers such as IonQ, Rigetti Computing, and D-Wave Quantum each handily trounced the S&P 500 this year.What many investors might not fully realize is that several members of the "Magnificent Seven" are also exploring quantum computing technology alongside their existing generative AI efforts. While Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft have received some notoriety around their custom quantum processors, I think there's a more lucrative opportunity hiding in plain sight.I'll detail how Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is quietly building a full-spectrum quantum computing suite, and explain why this could be a major catalyst for the company as the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure era begins.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
