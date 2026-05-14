Ascendis Pharma Aktie
WKN DE: A14M6X / ISIN: US04351P1012
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14.05.2026 20:45:52
What to Know About This Fund’s $50 Million Exit From Ascendis Pharma
On May 14, 2026, Siren disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold its entire holding of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND), liquidating 235,862 shares in an estimated $52.87 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.According to a SEC filing dated May 14, 2026, Siren sold its entire holding of 235,862 Ascendis Pharma A/S shares. The estimated transaction value is $52.87 million, calculated using the average share price during the first quarter of 2026. The fund’s quarter-end position in Ascendis Pharma A/S fell by $50.30 million, a figure that includes both the sale and price effects.Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Denmark, focused on innovative therapies for rare endocrine and pediatric diseases. The company leverages its TransCon technology platform to develop long-acting prodrugs that address significant unmet medical needs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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