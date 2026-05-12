Generation Income Properties Aktie
ISIN: US37149D1054
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12.05.2026 20:06:18
What to Know About This Fund’s $6 Million Exit From a Next-Generation Connectivity Fund
On May 12, 2026, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. reported selling out its entire position in the Neuberger Next Generation Connectivity Fund (NYSE:NBXG), with an estimated transaction value of $5.65 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated May 12, 2026, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors eliminated its holding in Neuberger Next Generation Connectivity Fund (NYSE:NBXG), selling 412,390 shares. The estimated transaction value was $5.65 million, calculated using the average unadjusted close for the first quarter of 2026. The quarter-end value of the position fell by $5.95 million, reflecting both the sale and changes in NBXG’s share price over the period.The Neuberger Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. is a non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company with a mandate to deliver both capital appreciation and income. The fund leverages Neuberger Berman's expertise in asset management to identify and invest in companies at the forefront of digital connectivity and infrastructure evolution. Strong net income and a high dividend yield reflect the fund's disciplined investment approach and focus on delivering value to shareholders.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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