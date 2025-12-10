Abivax Aktie
WKN DE: A3EWCP / ISIN: US00370M1036
|
10.12.2025 18:42:54
What's Happening With French Biotech Abivax Stock On Wednesday?
Abivax SA’s (NASDAQ:ABVX) stock is trading higher on Wednesday.The stock reacted to market rumours that U.S. pharma giant Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) could make an offer. • Abivax stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. Check out ABVX shares here.The “share price movement is driven by speculation around a possible takeover,” Stifel analyst Damien Choplain told Reuters.Over the past six months, the Paris-based company’s stock has surged by over 1,500% as per data from Benzinga Pro.Abivax stock skyrocketed in July after the company announced overwhelmingly positive topline results from its Phase 3 ...Full story available on Benzinga.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!