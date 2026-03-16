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Robinhood Aktie

Robinhood für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027

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16.03.2026 19:30:00

What's Wrong With Robinhood Stock?

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) is off to a disastrous start to 2026. Entering trading this week, the stock has lost one-third of its value as it has significantly underperformed the S&P 500, which is down just 2% by comparison.This is a steep sell-off for what's been an incredibly hot growth stock in recent years. What's behind Robinhood's awful performance in recent months, and could this be a great time to add the stock to your portfolio?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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