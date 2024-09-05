|
05.09.2024 17:55:00
When Will Celsius Stock Catch a Break in 2024?
Until this year, Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) was all about great expectations. Shares of the functional beverage company soared as its svelte cans of fruit-flavored and metabolism-boosting sparkling water gobbled up market share in the energy drink space. But the past few months have been a different story.The stock is now down 41% this year, off a blistering 67% since peaking just four months ago. The latest step down was a 12% plunge on Wednesday after a problematic investor presentation. Celsius revealed that pop star PepsiCo -- its primary distributor and a minority shareholder -- continues to slow the pace of its orders. It's a bad look for a stock that was priced for scintillating growth that Celsius had no problem delivering before its summertime swoon. Let's zoom in on the current setback before zooming out to gauge its best chance to bounce back.Celsius stunned investors on Wednesday by announcing that PepsiCo orders will decline by $100 million to $120 million for the third quarter that concludes this month. It offset the unexpected decline by pointing out that scanner data shows retail-level sales of its products rising 10% this summer, but revenue recognition marches to the beat of the distributor orders.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Celsius Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten
|
05.08.24
|Ausblick: Celsius mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
06.05.24
|Ausblick: Celsius stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Celsius Holdings Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Celsius Holdings Inc
|31,87
|-1,61%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht im Blick: Dow Jones auf rotem Terrain -- ATX schließt höher -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Nikkei hat Abwärtstrend weiter fortgesetzt
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Donnerstagshandel fester. In Deutschland schloss der DAX unterdessen wenig bewegt. Die US-Börsen notieren im Donnerstagshandel mit uneinheitlichen Vorzeichen. An den Börsen in Asien dominierten erneut die Bären.