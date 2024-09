When Will Celsius Stock Catch a Break in 2024?

Until this year, Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) was all about great expectations. Shares of the functional beverage company soared as its svelte cans of fruit-flavored and metabolism-boosting sparkling water gobbled up market share in the energy drink space. But the past few months have been a different story.The stock is now down 41% this year, off a blistering 67% since peaking just four months ago. The latest step down was a 12% plunge on Wednesday after a problematic investor presentation. Celsius revealed that pop star PepsiCo -- its primary distributor and a minority shareholder -- continues to slow the pace of its orders. It's a bad look for a stock that was priced for scintillating growth that Celsius had no problem delivering before its summertime swoon. Let's zoom in on the current setback before zooming out to gauge its best chance to bounce back.Celsius stunned investors on Wednesday by announcing that PepsiCo orders will decline by $100 million to $120 million for the third quarter that concludes this month. It offset the unexpected decline by pointing out that scanner data shows retail-level sales of its products rising 10% this summer, but revenue recognition marches to the beat of the distributor orders.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool