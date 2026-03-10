:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
10.03.2026 12:05:00
Where Could BYD Be in 3 Years? -- The Bull Case
The base case for BYD Company Ltd (OTC: BYDDY) is steady execution.The bull case is stronger: a structural rerating.For that to happen, the next three years would need to prove that BYD is not just a scale EV manufacturer, but a vertically integrated global electrification leader with improving margins and growing pricing power.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
