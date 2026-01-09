:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
09.01.2026 18:53:00
Where Will AMD Stock Be in 5 Years?
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) saw a nice turnaround in its fortunes in 2025 after a forgettable 2024, when it seemed that the company could miss out on the artificial intelligence (AI) data center boom. AMD stock shed 18% of its value in 2024, which is why the 65% jump in its shares in the past year has been a welcome relief for investors.The good news for investors is that AMD remains attractively valued even after the impressive gains it has clocked in the past year. Buying it right now could prove to be a profitable move, considering the potential upside this semiconductor stock can deliver over the next five years.Let's look at AMD's growth drivers and check how much upside investors can expect over five years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
