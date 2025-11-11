Aviation Holdings Group Aktie
11.11.2025 11:15:00
Where Will Archer Aviation Be in 1 Year?
We have all been stuck in traffic, wishing there was a convenient way to just fly above the congestion. Electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles (EVTOLs) might be that solution. These are small, battery-powered aircraft that take off and set down like helicopters, then shift configurations in flight to move like planes, capable of quickly and quietly transporting people from point to point on an array of short-haul routes. The icing on the cake is that they cause less environmental damage because, unlike traditional fossil-fuel-powered aircraft, these electric vehicles don't produce tailpipe emissions. Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) is an early front-runner in the race to bring eVTOLs to the public. And with shares up by almost 200% over the last 12 months, it has certainly gotten the market's attention. But what might the next year have in store?It could take years for eVTOLs to enter mainstream commercial use due to technological limitations, manufacturing challenges, and strict regulations. Remember, it is inherently risky to fly passenger aircraft through dense urban areas, and governments around the world will obviously want to make sure eVTOLs are well-tested before giving them a green light. But that isn't stopping a slew of start-ups from pursuing the opportunity. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
