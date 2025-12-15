:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
15.12.2025 22:30:00
Where Will Bank of America Be in 5 Years?
Berkshire Hathaway owns dozens of stocks in its massive $317 billion public equities portfolio. One of the leading positions for a long time has been Bank of America (NYSE: BAC). The Warren Buffett-led conglomerate owns 7.8% of the bank's outstanding shares, displaying his appreciation for the business.In the past five years, this bank stock has generated a total return of 110% (as of Dec. 11), slightly outperforming the broader S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC). Where will Bank of America be in five years?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
