:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
02.03.2026 16:46:05
Where Will Beyond Meat (BYND) Stock Be in 2027?
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), a producer of plant-based meat products, was once a hot growth stock. After going public at $25 per share in May 2019, its stock soared to a record high of $234.90 the following month. But today, its stock trades at less than $1. Let's see why this former hypergrowth stock became a penny stock -- and where it might end up by 2027.Image source: Getty Images.In 2019, Beyond Meat's revenue soared 239% as restaurants, retailers, and consumers eagerly tried out its plant-based meat products. Yet in 2020, its revenue rose only 37% as the pandemic drove restaurants to close and retailers to be more selective with their product offerings. Many cost-conscious consumers also shifted back toward cheaper animal-based meat products.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
