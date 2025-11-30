Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
30.11.2025 06:00:00
Where Will BigBear.ai Stock Be in 3 Years?
BigBear.ai Holdings (NYSE: BBAI) has witnessed wild swings in its stock price in the past year. While investors have been buying shares of this generative artificial intelligence (AI) software specialist in the hope that it could become the next Palantir Technologies, BigBear.ai's results haven't been all that great.But what's worth noting is that BigBear.ai stock has clocked remarkable gains of 155% in the past year despite bouts of volatility. Also, investors may be tempted to buy BigBear.ai considering that its price-to-sales ratio of 12 is much lower than Palantir's sales multiple of 100, and it is operating in the fast-growing AI software market.That's why we are going to take a closer look at BigBear.ai's prospects for the next three years and check if this AI stock has the potential to make the most of the fast-growing market it operates in.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
