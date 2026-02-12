:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
12.02.2026 14:00:00
Where Will Constellation Energy Be in 5 Years?
Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) sits at the center of the AI-driven power boom as Big Tech locks in long-term nuclear energy contracts. With federal support growing and demand surging, the recent pullback may offer a compelling long-term entry for patient investors.Stock prices used were the market prices of Feb. 6, 2026. The video was published on Feb. 10, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
