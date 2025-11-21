:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
21.11.2025 19:43:00
Where Will Crypto Be In 5 Years?
Cryptocurrencies are getting volatile again. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), for example, rose to an all-time high of $126,200 in early October, followed by a steep sell-off. On the morning of Nov. 19, Bitcoin is (checks notes) down 12% in the last week and trading at $90,440 per coin. You could call it a Bitcoin bear market already, right after an all-time high.And that's Bitcoin, the aging graybeard of the crypto sector that started it all and remains the largest crypto by market value. Younger and less stable names such as Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX), Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), and Polygon (CRYPTO: POL) are down 40% or more since the price drops started in October.It's almost like the heydays of crypto volatility, if you remember the wild price swings of 2016 or 2020. Even leading names like Bitcoin often rose or fell at least 10% in a single day, and you never knew whether they'd keep going or reverse course the next day. 50% gains or price drops could be just around the corner -- blink and you'd miss it.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!