D-Wave Quantum Aktie
WKN DE: A3DSV9 / ISIN: US26740W1099
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22.10.2026 06:00:00
Where Will D-Wave Quantum Stock Be in 5 Years?
D-Wave (NASDAQ: QBTS) already has something that matters in industries at the bleeding edge of science: technology customers are willing to pay for. This has won D-Wave many fans, but with annual sales still measured in the tens of millions, its enormous valuation assumes a whole lot more is coming. Will it?
And five years from now, where will D-Wave stock be?
First, a short primer on quantum computing: The phone or laptop you're reading this on processes information using bits -- 0s and 1s. Quantum computers use quantum bits, or "qubits," which can exist in a combination of those two states. That gives them a fundamentally different way to process information, and that means quantum computers could tackle problems that are more or less impossible to solve by traditional methods.
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