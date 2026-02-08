:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
08.02.2026 09:15:00
Where Will Disney Stock Be in 5 Years?
In the past five years, Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) share price has plummeted 39% (as of Feb. 4). Investors have every reason to complain about this disappointing performance. That's especially true since this business has a wide moat thanks to its intellectual property.Perhaps the future will be better. Where will this consumer discretionary stock be in five years? Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!