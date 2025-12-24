:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
24.12.2025 03:03:00
Where Will Ford Stock Be in 5 Years?
Long-term investing is usually the key to massive returns in the stock market. But sometimes you bet on the wrong horse. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an excellent example. With shares generating a total return of just 240% over the last 20 years, you would have probably been better off just keeping your money in a high-yield savings account or Treasury bonds. The S&P 500 managed a 692% total return over the same timeframe.While the electric vehicle (EV) transition offered the potential to help the company turn over a new leaf and possibly reinvent itself, the Trump administration initiated regulatory changes that threw a wrench into those plans. Let's explore what the next five years might have in store for Ford as the iconic American automaker pivots away from EVs.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
