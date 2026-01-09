:be Aktie
Where Will Ford Stock Be in 5 Years?
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) investors had a terrific 2025 -- albeit last month was a bit of a nail-biter. Shares of the automotive giant surged 36% last year, twice the performance of the S&P 500.Financial results for the final quarter of 2025 aren't yet in, but through the first nine months, Ford managed to grow its sales (in units sold) by 1%, including a big 6% surge in Q3 alone. Revenue is up 3% (up 9% in Q3), and while profits declined 29%, Ford remained solidly profitable, with $2.9 billion earned in the year's first nine months. Ford wrapped up its Q3 report, which came out in October, with a prediction that it will end 2025 with pre-tax earnings between $6 billion and $6.5 billion, and positive free cash flow between $2 billion and $3 billion -- despite tariffs and the effects of repeated fires at its biggest supplier of aluminum for its trucks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
