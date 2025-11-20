:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
Where Will IonQ Be in 10 Years?
Ten years go by quickly. Duke University professors Chris Monroe and Jungang Kim founded IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) in 2015. Their goal was to develop a commercially viable quantum computer. They succeeded. Today, a growing number of customers, including pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) and big automaker Hyundai, use IonQ's quantum computers. The company's revenue has soared by a compound annual growth rate of 168% since 2021. But IonQ is still in the early stages of its journey. Where will this quantum computing pioneer be by the end of its next 10 years in business? Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
